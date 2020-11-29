UrduPoint.com
Moscow Reports 72 New COVID-19 Deaths As Total Nears 9,000 - Response Center

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Another 72 people have died from the coronavirus disease in the Russian capital over the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.

"In Moscow, 72 patients with confirmed pneumonia diagnosis and positive coronavirus test results died," the center said in an update.

Moscow's cumulative death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 8,828.

