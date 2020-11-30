Moscow Reports 74 New COVID-19 Deaths as Total Surpasses 8,900 - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Another 74 people have died from the coronavirus disease in the Russian capital over the past 24 hours, the city's COVID-19 response center said on Sunday.

"In Moscow, 74 patients with confirmed pneumonia diagnosis and positive coronavirus test results died," the center said in an update.

Moscow's cumulative death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 8,902.