Moscow Reports About Kiev's Failed Attempt At Terrorist Attack On Moscow Region Using UAVs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 11:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Kiev tried to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow Region, using drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Today, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow region with three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement, adding that all UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare.
As a result of the failed terrorist attack, there were no casualties or damage, the statement read.