MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Kiev tried to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow Region, using drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow region with three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement, adding that all UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare.

As a result of the failed terrorist attack, there were no casualties or damage, the statement read.