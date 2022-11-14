UrduPoint.com

Moscow Represented At G20 Summit By Lavrov, Many Opportunities To Talk - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Moscow is represented at the G20 summit at a high level by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, so everyone can communicate with the Russian side at a high level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Indonesia, and Russia will be represented by Lavrov.

"Russia is represented at a high level. And, in fact, Lavrov communicates with a large number of participants of this summit.

And everyone else, if they are willing, they have the opportunity to communicate with the Russian side at a high level," Peskov said, answering a question about whether Russia regrets that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not go to the summit in person.

Peskov added that Putin could not go to the summit due to the need to stay in Russia.

"As for the president, circumstances dictate the need of the president to stay in Russia, so it was decided to take part in this summit at the level of the minister of foreign affairs," Peskov explained.

