Moscow Requested Consular Access to Russian Citizen on Ryanair Flight - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Moscow requested consular access to a Russian woman who was on a Ryanair flight that made an emergency landing in Minsk on Sunday and contacted her father, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

The plane flying from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk on Sunday over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be false. Roman Protasevich, founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist, was aboard the plane and was detained during the stopover. He may face up to 15 years in prison for organizing mass unrest, among other things.

Protasevich's girlfriend, a Russian citizen, was reportedly detained as well.

"Since you mentioned a Belarusian citizen, as we can understand, his acquaintance in Minsk also stayed with him, she is a citizen of Russia. We have already contacted her father, and our embassy appealed to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry with a request to provide information about our citizen and provide consular access to her," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.