UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Reserves Right To Respond To Expulsion Of Russian Diplomats From Bulgaria - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:33 PM

Moscow Reserves Right to Respond to Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From Bulgaria - Embassy

The Russian ambassador to Bulgaria was given notes on declaring two Russian diplomats personae non gratae, Moscow reserves the right to take measures in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Bulgaria, the Russian Embassy in Sofia said on its Facebook page Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The Russian ambassador to Bulgaria was given notes on declaring two Russian diplomats personae non gratae, Moscow reserves the right to take measures in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Bulgaria, the Russian Embassy in Sofia said on its Facebook page Friday.

"The Russian ambassador to Bulgaria was summoned to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, where he was given notes on declaring an embassy diplomat persona non grata and declaring a trade mission employee unacceptable in accordance with Article 9, Part 1 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

No evidence was submitted confirming that they were involved in activities incompatible with their status," it said.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take measures in response. Moreover, we believe the decision of the Bulgarian authorities to disseminate this information in public space before the official notification of the embassy is not in line with the traditionally constructive spirit of relations between our states," the diplomatic mission said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Facebook Vienna Sofia Bulgaria From Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

8 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.