Moscow Reserves Right to Respond to Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From Bulgaria - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The Russian ambassador to Bulgaria was given notes on declaring two Russian diplomats personae non gratae, Moscow reserves the right to take measures in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Bulgaria, the Russian Embassy in Sofia said on its Facebook page Friday.

"The Russian ambassador to Bulgaria was summoned to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, where he was given notes on declaring an embassy diplomat persona non grata and declaring a trade mission employee unacceptable in accordance with Article 9, Part 1 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

No evidence was submitted confirming that they were involved in activities incompatible with their status," it said.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take measures in response. Moreover, we believe the decision of the Bulgarian authorities to disseminate this information in public space before the official notification of the embassy is not in line with the traditionally constructive spirit of relations between our states," the diplomatic mission said.