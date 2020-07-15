UrduPoint.com
Moscow Residents Can Take Free PCR-Test For Coronavirus Starting Thursday - Deputy Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Moscow residents wishing to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the coronavirus will be allowed to do it free of charge in 207 medical centers across the city starting Thursday, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said.

According to the deputy mayor, the city can conduct up to 50,000 PCR-tests daily, and around 4.3 million tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Now that the number of new cases is decreasing sharply, we have received free capacities, and we have the possibility to redistribute them for other needs.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has made a decision that starting tomorrow all those wishing to be PCR-tested for the coronavirus infection can do it freely," Rakova told reporters, adding that tests will be conducted in 207 medical centers.

Starting Thursday, children will be able to be tested for coronavirus in Moscow, with special procedural cabinets set to open in 45 medical centers, the deputy mayor said.

