Moscow Residents Concerned Over Air Pollution, Decrease in Forest Areas - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Moscow residents view air pollution and the ongoing decrease in forest areas, as well as environmental degradation caused by illegal landfills and the lack of effective waste management system as the city's main environmental problems, a poll conducted by Russia's Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) has shown.

When asked how they would assess the environmental situation in the Russian capital, 58.8% of Moscow residents said it was "generally normal" and 17.3% called it "favorable." Meanwhile, another 21.3% called it "unfavorable" and 2.6% said it was "close to catastrophic."

The majority of respondents expressed opinion that in order to improve the environmental situation in Moscow, it was necessary to install modern filters at enterprises and upgrade industrial sewage treatment plants, organize separate waste collection and processing facilities, and eliminate household and industrial landfills.

Meanwhile, almost 50% of Moscow residents surveyed said that there were no educational and volunteer activities on environmental issues in the city, which might be due to the limited availability of information about such events.

The all-Russian environmental survey, organized by the ASI and the ECA, an interregional environmental NGO, was conducted between October and December 2022. More than 29,000 respondents from 87 Russian regions took part in the survey.