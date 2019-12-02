(@imziishan)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova alluded to Crimea's recent history in commenting on a statement by Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Dmytro Kuleba, that Kiev was ready "to incorporate a couple of Russian regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova alluded to Crimea's recent history in commenting on a statement by Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Dmytro Kuleba, that Kiev was ready "to incorporate a couple of Russian regions."

Kuleba's statement earlier in the day was a response to Russia's lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, who said that nationalism and oppression of national minorities might break the country apart. Kuleba opined that no Ukrainian region would secede and, quite the contrary, Ukraine itself was ready to accept "a couple of Russian regions for the sake of restoring historic justice and providing them with democratic governance and European living standards.

"

"One 'Russian region' had already been in Ukraine and did not like it," Zakharova said in a radio broadcast of the NSN information agency.

Crimea was passed from Russia to Ukraine in 1954 in what was a typical practice of land transfers between adjoining Soviet republics during Nikita Khrushchev's economic reforms. In 2014, Crimea held a referendum and voted by 96 percent to rejoin Russia.

Ukraine, as well as the majority of Western countries, refused to recognize the referendum as legitimate. The Russian authorities have repeatedly claimed that the referendum was conducted in full compliance with international law and that it was the democratically expressed choice of the Crimean residents to become part of Russia again.