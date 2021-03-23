UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Retains Right To Tit-for-Tat Response To Bulgaria's Expulsion Of Russian Diplomats

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 04:36 PM

Moscow Retains Right to Tit-for-Tat Response to Bulgaria's Expulsion of Russian Diplomats

Russia reserves the right to a tit-for-tat response to Bulgaria's decision to expel Russian diplomats, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday, calling on Sofia to end the "witch hunt."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia reserves the right to a tit-for-tat response to Bulgaria's decision to expel Russian diplomats, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday, calling on Sofia to end the "witch hunt."

On March 22, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declared two diplomatic staffers of the Russian embassy in Sofia persona non grata over their alleged spying activities, and gave them 72 hours to leave the country.

"In line with the diplomatic procedures, the Russian Federation reserves the right to mirror-like response steps," Zakharova said, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Bulgarian authorities resort to an "escapade" of this kind for the fifth time in the last 1.

5 years, once again failing to present any evidence to substantiate the claims, the spokeswoman went on to say.

"This step was preceded by a loud campaign, when Bulgaria's prosecutor's office 'exposed' a group of persons allegedly working for Russia in the local state security agencies. So, the ground was prepared for the decision to expel our diplomats, in line with a well-known recipe," Zakharova added.

"We once again call on official Sofia to stop participating in the witch hunt, which damages the national interests of Bulgaria itself. It is time to return to a constructive bilateral agenda, which is much more natural for the Russian-Bulgarian relations," Zakharova stressed.

Related Topics

Russia Sofia Bulgaria March

Recent Stories

DLD&#039;s real estate escrow account system for J ..

10 minutes ago

Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi to present world prem ..

10 minutes ago

Spain to extend use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccin ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Maria Zakharova Says Bulgaria's 'Russian ..

3 minutes ago

Public Inquiry Into UKs COVID-19 Handling Will Dep ..

3 minutes ago

AstraZeneca might rely on 'outdated' data: US agen ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.