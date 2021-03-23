Russia reserves the right to a tit-for-tat response to Bulgaria's decision to expel Russian diplomats, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday, calling on Sofia to end the "witch hunt."

On March 22, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declared two diplomatic staffers of the Russian embassy in Sofia persona non grata over their alleged spying activities, and gave them 72 hours to leave the country.

"In line with the diplomatic procedures, the Russian Federation reserves the right to mirror-like response steps," Zakharova said, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Bulgarian authorities resort to an "escapade" of this kind for the fifth time in the last 1.

5 years, once again failing to present any evidence to substantiate the claims, the spokeswoman went on to say.

"This step was preceded by a loud campaign, when Bulgaria's prosecutor's office 'exposed' a group of persons allegedly working for Russia in the local state security agencies. So, the ground was prepared for the decision to expel our diplomats, in line with a well-known recipe," Zakharova added.

"We once again call on official Sofia to stop participating in the witch hunt, which damages the national interests of Bulgaria itself. It is time to return to a constructive bilateral agenda, which is much more natural for the Russian-Bulgarian relations," Zakharova stressed.