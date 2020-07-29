UrduPoint.com
Moscow Returns To Kiev Note Of Protest Against Russian Navy Parade In Black Sea

Wed 29th July 2020

Moscow Returns to Kiev Note of Protest Against Russian Navy Parade in Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had returned to Kiev its note of protest over the Russian Navy parade in the Black Sea without studying it.

"We have officially received the note that you have mentioned.

In accordance with the established practice, we have returned it to the Ukrainian side without consideration, since the Russian Federation, being a sovereign state, has the right to organize parades, celebrations and other events on its territory at its own discretion, without coordinating it with foreign nations," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We would recommend to our colleagues in Kiev to get rid of illusions and get used to the idea that the Republic of Crimea and the Federal city of Sevastopol are an integral part of the Russian Federation. This is the choice that Crimea residents made back in 2014," the ministry added.

More Stories From World

