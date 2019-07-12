UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Reviewed Progress In Returning Smuggled Russian Children From Syria, Iraq -Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:31 PM

Moscow Reviewed Progress in Returning Smuggled Russian Children From Syria, Iraq -Ministry

The working group on repatriation of Russian children smuggled to Iraq and Syria by parents who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) discussed the progress of evacuation measures on Friday under chairmanship of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The working group on repatriation of Russian children smuggled to Iraq and Syria by parents who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) discussed the progress of evacuation measures on Friday under chairmanship of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In 2017, Moscow embarked on a mission to evacuate the Russian children smuggled to Iraq and Syria by their parents after a story filmed by the RT broadcaster about a Baghdad orphanage housing Russian minors. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, 90 children have already been brought to Russia.

"All these children were illegally in Iraq with their mothers either in jail or under trial for various terrorist offenses.

Separate attention was paid to repatriation of children from Syria under similar circumstances. Primarily to those of them in areas not controlled by Damascus," the statement said, emphasizing the assistance of the Iraqi government in repatriation of Russian minors.

On Thursday, 33 Russian children aged between 1-4 years were returned home from Iraq on board a special flight of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

According to a member of the working group and Chechen human rights council, Kheda Saratova, more than 2,000 children and 1,000 women are still in Syria, mainly in refugee camps which are known to have extremely poor living conditions. Many die from hunger and diseases, as well as under shelling. Earlier, Kuznetsova said that the evacuation mission will be complete in August.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Poor Moscow Russia Jail Iraq Damascus Baghdad Progress August Women 2017 All From Government Refugee Housing

Recent Stories

US Warns Citizens to Avoid Anti-NATO Protests Set ..

1 minute ago

Chinese Foreign Minister Urges US Not to 'Play Wit ..

1 minute ago

Turkish Business Body Calls for Macroeconomic Refo ..

1 minute ago

PMD issues significant flood forecast for July 13 ..

2 minutes ago

UN's Guterres slams ongoing airstrikes on Syria's ..

8 minutes ago

Gang busted by Anti-Violent Crime Cell in Karachi

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.