UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Reviews Data On Border Conflict Between Bishkek, Dushanbe - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 08:18 PM

Moscow Reviews Data on Border Conflict Between Bishkek, Dushanbe - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is currently reviewing data about the situation on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Moscow is currently reviewing data about the situation on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"I can say that we are now studying this situation," Zakharova said during a briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Saudi Minister of Sports review ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Opens Criminal Case Over Desecration of Sov ..

22 seconds ago

Kyrgyz, Tajik Prime Ministers To Discuss Border at ..

24 seconds ago

Pandemic Year Cost Women Worldwide at Least $800Bl ..

25 seconds ago

Turkey Announces More Anti-PKK Operations in Count ..

29 seconds ago

Rejection of Minsk Agreements Becoming Kiev's Offi ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.