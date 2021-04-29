Moscow Reviews Data on Border Conflict Between Bishkek, Dushanbe - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Moscow is currently reviewing data about the situation on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"I can say that we are now studying this situation," Zakharova said during a briefing.