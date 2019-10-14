UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Riyadh Adopt Memorandum On Visa Facilitation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:44 PM

The governments of Russia and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum to facilitate the issuance of visas to citizens of the two countries, a Sputnik correspondent reported

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The governments of Russia and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum to facilitate the issuance of visas to citizens of the two countries, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The document was adopted on Monday during a state visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the kingdom.

The parties also signed a memorandum of culture cooperation and a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the field of healthcare. The relevant documents were adopted by the two countries' ministries.

In addition, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Russiatourism and the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.

Russia and Saudi Arabia have also signed an agreement between governments on the mutual establishment of trade missions. The signing ceremony was attended by Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov.

An executive program of technological cooperation was signed between the Russian Ministry of Digital Development and Communications and the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies, as well as a memorandum on cooperation in the field of mass communications between the two ministries.

