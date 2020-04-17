Moscow, Riyadh Committed to OPEC+ Deal, Ready for Further Action If Necessary - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russia and Saudi Arabia are firmly committed to the implementation of the new OPEC+ oil output cut deal and are ready, if necessary, to take further measures to stabilize the market together with the alliance and other countries, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday after a phone conversation between Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman.

"Both countries are firmly committed to the implementation of agreed target reductions, will continue to closely monitor the oil market and, if necessary, will be ready to take relevant measures together with OPEC+ and other producers," the statement says.

Following the talks, both sides noted in a joint statement that Russia and Saudi Arabia had done a great job to reach a historic agreement on stabilizing the oil market.

Moscow and Riyadh are also confident that their OPEC+ partners and other oil producers would fulfill their commitments.