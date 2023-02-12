Moscow, Riyadh Continue Effective Energy Cooperation - Russian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Russia and Saudi Arabia are effectively cooperating in the energy sector and within the framework of OPEC+, Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergei Kozlov told Sputnik.

"The expediency and effectiveness of such cooperation in the global dimension has been confirmed in practice.

This is evident from various crisis situations, including the most difficult period of the coronavirus pandemic," Kozlov said.

He added that the coordinated actions of the largest oil producers have made it possible to stabilize energy markets to a large extent.

"In the current situation, this work continues to be in demand," the Russian ambassador told Sputnik, adding that Riyadh believes that the introduction of various kinds of illegitimate restrictions, such as sanctions and price ceilings, only fuels uncertainty and unpredictability in the global energy sector.