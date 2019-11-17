UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Riyadh Continuing Talks On Licensed Production Of AK-103 Rifles In Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Moscow, Riyadh Continuing Talks on Licensed Production of AK-103 Rifles in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Russia and Saudi Arabia are currently discussing the licensed production of Kalashnikov AK-103 assault rifles, as the leaders of both countries previously discussed in a meeting, a representative from Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik.

In February, Alexander Mikheev, the head of the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said the two countries would soon launch the joint licensed production of the assault rifles. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met on October 14 and discussed the two countries technical military cooperation.

"[The two sides] are currently discussing the issue of licensed production of the Kalashnikov AK-103 assault rifles in Saudi Arabia. The topic was discussed in the recent meeting between the two heads of the two governments," Maria Vorobyeva, the agency's representative, said.

