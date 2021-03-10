UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Riyadh In Talks On Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Production In Saudi Arabia - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:58 PM

Moscow, Riyadh in Talks on Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Production in Saudi Arabia - Lavrov

Moscow and Riyadh are in talks on potential phase 3 clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia and its production there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Moscow and Riyadh are in talks on potential phase 3 clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia and its production there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are both interested in cooperating against the spreading of the coronavirus infection, including the possibility to organize phase 3 clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine here in Saudi Arabia, and potential local manufacturing," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

More Stories From World

