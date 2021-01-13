UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Riyadh Working On Clinical Trials Of Sputnik V Vaccine - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:05 PM

Moscow and Riyadh are working on Phase 3 clinical trials of Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus and discussing potential production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Saudi Arabia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Moscow and Riyadh are working on Phase 3 clinical trials of Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus and discussing potential production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Saudi Arabia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"[The Russian Direct Investment Fund] RDIF and relevant Saudi agencies are discussing arranging Phase 3 clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Saudi Arabia and localizing its production," the ministry said Wednesday.

