Moscow, Riyadh Working on Clinical Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Moscow and Riyadh are working on Phase 3 clinical trials of Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus and discussing potential production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Saudi Arabia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"[The Russian Direct Investment Fund] RDIF and relevant Saudi agencies are discussing arranging Phase 3 clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Saudi Arabia and localizing its production," the ministry said Wednesday.