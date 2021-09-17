Moscow, Rome Preparing for 2+2 Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - Russian Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexadner Grushko and Pasquale Ferrara, the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry's department for political affairs, discussed preparations for the 2+2 format consultations of the two countries' foreign and defense ministers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexadner Grushko and Pasquale Ferrara, the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry's department for political affairs, discussed preparations for the 2+2 format consultations of the two countries' foreign and defense ministers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"They discussed the format and the agenda of the upcoming ministerial meeting. A number of important issues on the bilateral agenda was discussed with a focus on developing multifaceted interaction in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, noting that representatives of Russian and Italian defense departments also took part in the meeting.

The officials exchanged opinions on the European security, Russia's relations with the European Union and NATO, and the Balkans. A special emphasis was made on developments in Afghanistan.

They also signed a plan for the foreign ministries' 2022 consultations.