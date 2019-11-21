Moscow, Rome Preparing Meeting of Russian-Italian Intergovernmental Council - Ambassador

Moscow and Rome are conducting preparations for a meeting of the Russian-Italian Intergovernmental Council on Economic, Industrial and Monetary Cooperation, Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov said

"The Intergovernmental Council on Economic, Industrial and Monetary Cooperation is working, and we are preparing its next plenary session," Razov said in an interview with Russian magazine International Affairs.

Razov also noted that the Russian-Italian working group on coordination in the fight against transnational organized crime also continued its activities.

The last meeting of the council was held in Rome in December 2018.