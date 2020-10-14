Moscow, Rome to Hold 2+2 Ministerial in Russia When COVID-19 Situation Improves - Lavrov

Moscow and Rome will hold the next round of the 2+2 format talks of their defense and foreign ministers in Russia as soon as the epidemiological situation improves, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Moscow and Rome will hold the next round of the 2+2 format talks of their defense and foreign ministers in Russia as soon as the epidemiological situation improves, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We confirmed today the relevance of this mechanism ...

As soon as the epidemiological situation allows, we hope to hold the next round of the 2+2 talks already on the Russian territory," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Lavrov added that Di Maio had invited him to pay a visit to Rome in December.

"Today, my Italian counterpart invited me to pay a visit to Italy in December for participating in the Mediterranean Dialogues conference. I think this will be another opportunity to continue our dialogue in the interests of Russia and Italy, our people, and the European cooperation," the Russian foreign minister said.