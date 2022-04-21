Moscow Sanctions 61 Canadian Citizens, Plans to Expand List - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Moscow is imposing sanctions on 61 Canadian citizens and plans to expand the list, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"In response to the constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the official Ottawa, including a ban on entry to Canada and other discriminatory measures against Russian officials, military, experts and journalists, another group of Canadian citizens is included in the 'stop list,'" the statement says.

The list includes 61 persons, including senior government officials, active and retired military personnel, representatives of the expert community and leading media "directly involved in the development, substantiation and implementation of the Russophobic course of the ruling regime in Canada", they are banned from entering Russian.

"In the near future, a new announcement is planned on the next expansion of the Russian 'stop list' in response to the hostile actions of the Canadian government supporting the pro-Bandera regime in Kiev," the statement says.

The ministry also said that Moscow would continue to "rebuff the Russophobic actions" of the official Ottawa, including the supply of weapons and the connivance of sending mercenaries to Ukraine, warning in this regard "the Canadian curators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the national battalions of responsibility for the war crimes committed by their wards."