Moscow Sanctions Several UK Citizens In Response To Statement On Human Rights In Chechnya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:33 PM

Moscow Sanctions Several UK Citizens in Response to Statement on Human Rights in Chechnya

Moscow imposes personal sanctions against a number of UK citizens in response to London's statement on the human rights situation in Russia's Chechen Republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Moscow imposes personal sanctions against a number of UK citizens in response to London's statement on the human rights situation in Russia's Chechen Republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"In response to the unfriendly actions of the UK authorities and on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, the Russian side decided to impose personal sanctions against a proportionate number of UK representatives who are closely involved in anti-Russian activities. They are banned from entering Russia," the statement says.

"We again call on the UK leadership to abandon an unjustified confrontational line against our country. Any unfriendly steps will not remain without an adequate proportional response," the ministry added.

The ministry explained that the UK government in December 2020 and April 2021 had announced the imposition of personal sanctions against Russian citizens "under far-fetched and absurd pretexts" due to "alleged human rights violations" in Chechnya, as well as within the framework of the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations approved by the UK Parliament.

