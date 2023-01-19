MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Moscow is satisfied with the balanced position of Israel on the situation around Ukraine and its refusal to supply weapons to Kiev, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday.

"We are generally satisfied that the Israeli partners have taken a balanced position, despite numerous requests to them for the supply of weapons to Ukraine. It is important for both countries that this line be continued ” the line of refusing to supply weapons, their components, and so on. to the conflict zone for Ukraine," Viktorov said at the Valdai Discussion Club.

Moscow hopes Israel will take a wise, balanced and diplomatic approach to the Ukrainian crisis, the ambassador said.