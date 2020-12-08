UrduPoint.com
Moscow Satisfied With Turkish Court Ruling To Release Russian Reporters - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 09:32 PM

Moscow Satisfied With Turkish Court Ruling to Release Russian Reporters - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu that Moscow welcomed the decision of a Turkish court to release Russian reporters, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu that Moscow welcomed the decision of a Turkish court to release Russian reporters, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"Russia said it was glad about the decision of the Turkish court to release Russian journalists of the NTV broadcaster, who were detained in Turkey on December 3," the ministry said in a press release.

