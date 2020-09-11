Moscow Saw Single-Digit Daily COVID-19 Death Toll 1st Time Since July 26 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Moscow has registered nine deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,956 and marking first single-digit daily death toll since July 26, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.

"Another 9 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 14 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow.