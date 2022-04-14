Moscow Says 3 Drones With Equipment for Spraying Substances Found in Kherson Region

Russian intelligence officers found three Ukrainian drones equipped with sprayers of chemical substances in the Kherson region in March, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Russian intelligence officers found three Ukrainian drones equipped with sprayers of chemical substances in the Kherson region in March, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday.

"We are concerned by the fact that on March 9, in the territory of the Kherson region, reconnaissance units of the Russian troops discovered three unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with 30-liter containers and equipment for spraying formulations. According to available data, in January 2022, Ukraine purchased more than 50 similar devices that can be used to apply biological formulations and toxic chemicals," Kirillov told reporters.