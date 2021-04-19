Moscow Says 62 Russians to Leave Czech Republic: 18 Diplomats, Their Families

A total of 62 Russians 18 expelled diplomats and their families will have to leave the Czech Republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) A total of 62 Russians 18 expelled diplomats and their families will have to leave the Czech Republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

"The point is, not 18 Russians but 62 Russians will have to leave the Czech Republic, as they are family members.

Twenty-eight out of these 62 are children. I will remind you that the school year is coming to its end, there is just a month or 1.5 months left. But has anyone taken it into consideration? Of course not," Zakharova told Russia-14 broadcaster.