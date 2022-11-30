UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Accession Of Finland, Sweden To NATO May Increase Tensions In Arctic Region

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Moscow Says Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO May Increase Tensions in Arctic Region

The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO may lead to increased militarization of the Arctic, aggravation of tensions and security risks in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO may lead to increased militarization of the Arctic, aggravation of tensions and security risks in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May. As of now, only Turkey and Hungary have not ratified the accession of the two nations.

"In accordance with the 1996 Ottawa Declaration, the Arctic Council does not deal with matters related to military security. In this regard, I do not consider it necessary to link the council's prospects with the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO. At the same time, one cannot ignore the fact that after the accession of these countries to the alliance, all member states of the Arctic Council, except Russia, will be members of the North Atlantic bloc," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman emphasized that the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO may lead to "increased militarization of the Arctic region," and the consequent "significant increase of tensions and security risks at high latitudes."

The Arctic region covers the territories of the eight Arctic states, namely Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Russia and the United States. In 1996, those countries established the Arctic Council to address issues related to the region. In recent years, the discourse on the strategic application of the region and risks for the security of Russia and NATO countries has increased due to ice melting, resulting in both Moscow and the alliance reinforcing their northern fleets.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Turkey Canada Norway Ottawa Same Alliance Lead Iceland United States Sweden Finland Hungary Denmark May All

Recent Stories

Swiss Ambassador calls on CM Punjab

Swiss Ambassador calls on CM Punjab

22 seconds ago
 Two drug dealers arrested

Two drug dealers arrested

23 seconds ago
 'National Voter's Day' to be celebrated on Decembe ..

'National Voter's Day' to be celebrated on December 7th

24 seconds ago
 Asad Mahmood to distribute motorcycles among postm ..

Asad Mahmood to distribute motorcycles among postmen

28 seconds ago
 Australia make one change in bid to reach World Cu ..

Australia make one change in bid to reach World Cup knockouts

4 minutes ago
 Girl allegedly kidnapped in Karachi

Girl allegedly kidnapped in Karachi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.