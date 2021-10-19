UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Afghanistan Talks To Focus On Government Formation, Humanitarian Effort

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The Moscow-format consultations on Afghanistan, scheduled for Wednesday, will focus on the military and political situation in the country, the formation of an inclusive government, and the international effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"There are plans to discuss the prospects of military and political developments in Afghanistan and the formation of an inclusive government. They will also touch upon consolidating the global community's effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the country. A joint statement is planned to be adopted following the meeting," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

