Moscow Says Alarmed by Reports US Preparing for Conflicts With Russia, China in Arctic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Moscow is alarmed by media reports that the United States is preparing for conflicts with Russia and China in the Arctic, a senior Arctic Council official, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Nikolai Korchunov told Sputnik.

The Military Times earlier reported that the US National Guard is preparing for possible conflicts with Russia and China in the Arctic, including in the event of a military clash of Moscow and Beijing with Washington's NATO allies.

"This rhetoric certainly cannot but make us wary. We see it is about the region's military development. We are concerned about this, since there are no problems in the Arctic that require a military solution," Korchunov said.