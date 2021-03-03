UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says Already Preparing Response To New US Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:00 PM

Moscow Says Already Preparing Response to New US Sanctions

Russia is already preparing reciprocal measures it will introduce in response to the new US sanctions, foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Russia is already preparing reciprocal measures it will introduce in response to the new US sanctions, foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"Do not worry. There will be a response, we are already preparing it," Zakharova said, as broadcast by Russia-1 tv channel.

More Stories From World

