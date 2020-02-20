Russia has never interfered in Georgia's domestic affairs and has no intention to do it, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on Georgian Foreign Ministry's recent claims about 2019 cyberattacks by Russia

The Georgian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Vladimir Konstantinidi, has accused Russia of being involved in arranging and conducting in 2019 cyberattacks on the websites of Georgia's presidential administration, judicial system, municipalities and various governmental, commercial and media organizations. However, he has not substantiated the claims with any proof.

"These comments should remain on the consciences of those Georgian representatives who have said this. Russia has never meddled in Georgia's internal affairs anyhow, and has no intention to do it," Rudenko said, asked to comment on Tbilisi's accusations.