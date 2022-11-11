UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Arrival Timing Of New US Ambassador To Russia Remains Unknown

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Moscow Says Arrival Timing of New US Ambassador to Russia Remains Unknown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Currently it is hard to say when the new US ambassador may arrive in Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday.

On September 20, US President Joe Biden nominated Lynne Tracy to be the new Ambassador to Russia, replacing John Sullivan, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019.

Ryabkov said in September that Russia gave agrement on Tracy's appointment as US ambassador.

"First we need to wait for the constituting of the new composition of the Senate of the US Congress, and I'm afraid to even imagine when that will take place. From the point of view of what we know today, it makes no sense to talk about the schedule for approving appointments to positions at all," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat concluded that there are no grounds for such assumptions at the moment.

