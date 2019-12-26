Moscow Says Asked Israel to Consider Visa-Free Travel for Service Passport Holders

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russia invited Israel to consider the possibility of concluding agreements on the mutual readmission and visa-free travel for state employees with diplomatic and service passports, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday following a round of bilateral consultations on consular issues.

"Further improvement of the regulatory framework remains one of the main priorities. In particular, the Russian side offered to consider the possibility of concluding agreements on readmission and visa-free travel for civil servants with diplomatic and service passports," the ministry said.

The consultations also focused on problems associated with the increasing number of regular passport holders, who are able to travel without visas, being denied entry to Israel.

"We called on Israeli partners to urgently take measures to bring the border control rules in line with the friendly nature of Russian-Israeli relations, including the humanization of verification procedures for Russians arriving at Israeli international airports," the ministry said.

The parties also stressed the need to unite efforts to combat human trafficking, illegal labor migration and other types of cross-border crime and expressed mutual readiness for closer coordination between the two countries' law enforcement agencies.