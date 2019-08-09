UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says Aware Of Beijing's Claims About US Meddling In China's Domestic Affairs

Moscow Says Aware of Beijing's Claims About US Meddling in China's Domestic Affairs

Russia has heard about the statements by the Chinese authorities on US security services' interference in China's internal affairs, and Moscow takes them seriously, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Friday

"We have really heard statements by the Chinese leadership, which directly accused a number of Western security services, in particular, a representative of the US security services, of interference in internal affairs - and not just theoretical global meddling, but specific participation in those riots and in organization of those riots, which we observe in Hong Kong, China. We took this information very seriously," Zakharova said.

