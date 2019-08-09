(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has heard about the statements by the Chinese authorities on US security services' interference in China's internal affairs, and Moscow takes them seriously, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019)

"We have really heard statements by the Chinese leadership, which directly accused a number of Western security services, in particular, a representative of the US security services, of interference in internal affairs - and not just theoretical global meddling, but specific participation in those riots and in organization of those riots, which we observe in Hong Kong, China. We took this information very seriously," Zakharova said.