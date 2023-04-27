Moscow Says Azerbaijani-Armenian Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Russia Agreed

An agreement on an Azerbaijani-Armenian foreign ministers' meeting in Russia has been reached, with the exact date to be announced later, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) An agreement on an Azerbaijani-Armenian foreign ministers' meeting in Russia has been reached, with the exact date to be announced later, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The US, Russia and the European Union have taken turns to try and negotiate a peace pact between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the hope of ending their long-running conflict. The regional rivals have been involved in two major military conflicts over the Azerbaijani Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The agreement on the meeting has been reached, and the exact date will be announced later," Zakharova told a briefing.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s.

Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.

Since December 2022, the Lachin Corridor � a road which runs through Azerbaijani territory and serves as the only link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh � has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by Baku as environmental activists protesting alleged illegal Armenian mining in the area.