UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Azerbaijani-Armenian Foreign Ministers' Meeting In Russia Agreed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Moscow Says Azerbaijani-Armenian Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Russia Agreed

An agreement on an Azerbaijani-Armenian foreign ministers' meeting in Russia has been reached, with the exact date to be announced later, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) An agreement on an Azerbaijani-Armenian foreign ministers' meeting in Russia has been reached, with the exact date to be announced later, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The US, Russia and the European Union have taken turns to try and negotiate a peace pact between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the hope of ending their long-running conflict. The regional rivals have been involved in two major military conflicts over the Azerbaijani Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The agreement on the meeting has been reached, and the exact date will be announced later," Zakharova told a briefing.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s.

Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.

Since December 2022, the Lachin Corridor � a road which runs through Azerbaijani territory and serves as the only link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh � has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by Baku as environmental activists protesting alleged illegal Armenian mining in the area.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Road Baku Armenia Azerbaijan Turkish Lira September November December Border 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Bank Alfalah continues its growth momentum

Bank Alfalah continues its growth momentum

10 minutes ago
 Russia Making Effort to Resolve Situation Around L ..

Russia Making Effort to Resolve Situation Around Lachin Corridor - Foreign Minis ..

10 minutes ago
 US growth cools in first quarter as recession fear ..

US growth cools in first quarter as recession fears deepen

8 minutes ago
 HBL's Q1 '23 profit rises to Rs 21.5 billion, sett ..

HBL's Q1 '23 profit rises to Rs 21.5 billion, setting new benchmarks in challeng ..

8 minutes ago
 World Bank Says Commodity Prices to See Largest Dr ..

World Bank Says Commodity Prices to See Largest Drop in 2023 Since Pandemic

8 minutes ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves rise above $ 10 bill ..

Total liquid foreign reserves rise above $ 10 billion

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.