UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Balkans' Accession To EU Should Avoid Potential For Regional Divisions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:07 PM

Moscow Says Balkans' Accession to EU Should Avoid Potential for Regional Divisions

Russia believes it crucial that the accession of the Balkan counties to the European Union neither harm Moscow's relations with any country in the region nor stir up divisions among them, Yuri Pilipson, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia believes it crucial that the accession of the Balkan counties to the European Union neither harm Moscow's relations with any country in the region nor stir up divisions among them, Yuri Pilipson, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department, told Sputnik.

At a EU summit in October, European leaders failed to agree on whether to begin accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia. European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission leader Jean-Claude Juncker have both expressed their disappointment with this decision, while French President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that the European Union itself needed to be reformed first.

"It would not be entirely appropriate to assess the prospects for the Balkan States' advancement toward European integration and make predictions.

This issue should be addressed to the 'applicants' themselves and the European Union. For us, it is fundamentally important that their accession to the EU neither harm our bilateral relations nor create obstacles to their future development, and in general not lead to the creation of new or deepening of existing divisions in the region," Pilipson said.

The Balkan region is still perceived in Brussels as a hotbed of geopolitical rivalry, he noted.

Pilipson added that European integration should not be regarded as a universal means of solving all regional problems. The diplomat said that attempts to make this process geopolitical in the Western Balkans might lead to "unhealthy rivalry" and thereby hinder the restoration of good neighborliness.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Brussels Lead Albania Macedonia October All

Recent Stories

ICT administration provides first aid to 678 prote ..

4 minutes ago

Barca need fixing fast as patience with Valverde w ..

4 minutes ago

Less sleep may affect kidney: Study

4 minutes ago

Katas Raj temple case: Supreme Court directs EPA t ..

4 minutes ago

Over 44,000 Cases of Dengue Fever Registered in Pa ..

10 minutes ago

PPP, PML-N leaders got corruption cases registered ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.