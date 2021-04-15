UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says Berlin Continues To Use Navalny To Interfere In Russia's Affairs

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The German authorities continue to use Alexey Navalny to interfere in Russia's internal affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The German authorities continue to systematically use Alexey Navalny to interfere in the internal affairs of Russia and to pursue their foreign policy ambitions within NATO and the EU. Representatives of the German government and members of the Bundestag are actively speculating in the public arena on the accusations against Russian penitentiary system he and his circle are diligently replicating," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

If Germany continues to remain silent on the questions of Russian in the Navalny case, they will only confirm their involvement in the incident with him, the ministry said.

"Four requests and three official letters of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office about the provision of international legal assistance within the framework of the pre-investigation verification of the reasons for the blogger's emergency hospitalization in Omsk on August 20, 2020, addressed to the German Justice Ministry, remain without any intelligible reaction. As before, we will publicly seek clear, substantive answers from Berlin. If the German authorities continue to remain silent, they will only sign their direct involvement in the incident with the Russian blogger," the statement says.

Berlin's statements on Navalny may be aimed at destabilizing the situation in Russia before elections to the State Duma, the ministry added.

