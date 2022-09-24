UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Borrell's Statement About Tribunal On Russians Confrontational, Not Diplomatic

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The statement of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who has called for creating a tribunal to investigate Russia's military operation in Ukraine, is biased and has nothing to do with real justice, Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

"We are already used to Borrell's unprofessional and confrontational statements, which have nothing to do with diplomacy," the ministry said.

The comments of EU foreign policy chief have nothing in common with real justice, the ministry added.

"His statements in support of the idea of a certain tribunal 'to bring Russians to justice' are already biased in their wording and have nothing to do with real justice. No one gave him the right to point out perpetrators," the ministry said.

The Russian foreign ministry believes that the head of the EU diplomacy has not been objective since the time that he has been silent about the atrocities that the Ukrainian military has been committing in the Donbas, which has lead to mass casualties.

