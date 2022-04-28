Moscow Says Calling on Ukraine to Attack Targets in Russia to Lead to 'Harsh Response'

Further calls on Ukraine to strike targets in Russia will lead to a "harsh response" by Moscow, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"I would like Kiev and Western capitals to take seriously the statements of the Ministry of Defense of our country that further provocation of Ukraine to strike Russian targets will necessarily lead to a harsh response from Russia ... We do not recommend further testing our patience," Zakharova told a briefing.