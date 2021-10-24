Moscow Says Cannot Prevent Ukraine From Joining NATO But Can Minimize Its Consequences

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 24 (Sputnik) - Russia cannot prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, but it is possible to minimize the consequences of such steps, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"We cannot prevent it. It is impossible. But we can minimize the consequences of such steps for our country. I have no doubt that should the rapprochement between Ukraine and NATO continue, everything that is necessary will be done in Russia," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.