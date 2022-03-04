Moscow Says Chief of General Staff Gerasimov Discussed Ukraine With French Counterpart

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov held a phone conversation with his French colleague, Gen. Thierry Burkhard, and the two discussed Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov held a phone conversation with his French colleague, Gen. Thierry Burkhard, and the two discussed Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On March 4, 2022, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister General of the Army Valery Gerasimov held a phone conversation with Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, General of the Army Thierry Burkhard. During the talks, the military leaders discussed the situation around Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.