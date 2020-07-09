Moscow Says Claims of 'Russian Trace' in Belgrade Protests Aim to Affect Partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Reports about alleged Russian trace in the protests against the planned coronavirus curfew in the Serbian capital are just a hoax aimed at affecting the bilateral partnership, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Reports about the alleged Russian trace in the unrest that rocked the Serbian capital on July 7-8 emerged in some online media outlets.

Obviously, authors of this hoax are trying to pursue the well-known conspiracy stereotypes of their sponsors, who see 'the Russian hand' everywhere. In fact, this is nothing but sleazy paid reports that are only meant to cast a shadow on the Russian-Serbian partnership," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry expressed hope that violence would soon end in the Serbian capital, and public order and stability would be restored.