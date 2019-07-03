Moscow Says Close To Finalizing Formation Of Syrian Constitutional Committee
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Formation of the Syrian constitutional committee will be finalized soon, since only several details are yet to be coordinated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday.
"We are ready for it to start functioning as soon as possible. It is important to agree on the remaining details, we are close," Vershinin told reporters, when asked whether the Syrian constitutional committee was expected to start operating in September.