Moscow Says Closely Following Situation Around Arrest Of Russian Citizens In Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:59 PM

Moscow is closely following the situation around the arrest of several Russian citizens in Turkey, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

"We are closely following the situation around the detention in Istanbul and Antalya and the subsequent arrest of several citizens of Russia.

Russian foreign missions have officially turned to the Turkish side to obtain the necessary clarifications," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the relevant inquiries had been sent through the Russian Embassy in Ankara, as well as the consulates general in Istanbul and Antalya.

"We are in contact with the Turkish authorities to clarify all the circumstances of this case. We look forward to receiving comprehensive information on this subject from our Turkish colleagues as soon as possible," the ministry noted.

