UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Closing Shipping In Azov Sea Between Ukraine, Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 01:48 PM

Moscow says closing shipping in Azov Sea between Ukraine, Russia

Russia on Thursday said it closed shipping in the Azov Sea, which lies between Russia and Ukraine, after President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine, agencies reported

Russia on Thursday said it closed shipping in the Azov Sea, which lies between Russia and Ukraine, after President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine, agencies reported.

"In connection with the conduct of anti-terrorist activities, shipping in the Azov Sea is suspended from 4.

00 am (0100 GMT) on February 24 until further notice," a representative of the Federal Agency for Maritime Transport Rosmorrechflot told Russian agencies.

>