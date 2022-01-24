UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Concerned About Deteriorating Situation In Burkina Faso Amid Coup Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Moscow Says Concerned About Deteriorating Situation in Burkina Faso Amid Coup Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Moscow is concerned about the deterioration of the situation in Burkina Faso and is closely following the recent developments in the country, hoping for an urgent stabilization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Reports have been coming in on Monday that Burkina Faso president was removed from power by the rebelling military and is currently held in one of the garrisons in the capital city of Ouagadougou, according to the ministry.

"Moscow is concerned about the significant deterioration of the internal political situation in this friendly African country. We continue to closely monitor the development of the situation, we look forward to its quick stabilization," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Ouagadougou Burkina Faso From

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

4 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

3 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

3 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.