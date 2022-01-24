Moscow Says Concerned About Deteriorating Situation in Burkina Faso Amid Coup Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Moscow is concerned about the deterioration of the situation in Burkina Faso and is closely following the recent developments in the country, hoping for an urgent stabilization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Reports have been coming in on Monday that Burkina Faso president was removed from power by the rebelling military and is currently held in one of the garrisons in the capital city of Ouagadougou, according to the ministry.

"Moscow is concerned about the significant deterioration of the internal political situation in this friendly African country. We continue to closely monitor the development of the situation, we look forward to its quick stabilization," the ministry said in a statement.