Moscow Says Concerned About IS Terrorists' Intensifying Activities East Of Euphrates

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Moscow is concerned about intensifying activities of terrorists of the Islamic State group (IS, banned in Russia) in east of Euphrates, attacks on the Syrian military and Kurdish detachments have become more frequent, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"There is growing concern about intensifying activities of IS underground in the center and east of Syria, including the Kurdish-controlled Trans-Euphrates. Information is coming in about the increasing terrorist attacks on the positions of the Syrian military and the Kurdish units," Zakharova said during a briefing.

